Cristiano salvó al United ante Chelsea: los memes se dirigieron a él

En un choque más que vital para el Manchester United con la necesidad de acercarse a los puestos de competencias europeas, Cristiano Ronaldo 'The Goat' como lo apodan en Inglaterra resolvió el encuentro igualando cuando el conjunto local más lo necesitó. Los memes se dirigieron más que todo al luso, y a De Gea. Pues la afición mantiene que son los únicos que se salvan.
Why are Chelsea players and fans celebrating? They should be ashamed that it took them 60mins to score against Man Utd.— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 28, 2022
April 28, 2022
“These guys are getting paid a fortune and walking on a football pitch, embarrassing.”— Ronaldo #CR7 (@Ronaldoooo_CR7_) April 28, 2022
SELL THIS PLAYERS!!!
+ Lindelof, Telles,Dalot !!!#MUFC pic.twitter.com/XFazpYNV8i
April 28, 2022
April 28, 2022
While Rashford can’t even track back after losing possession… pic.twitter.com/9o9lQdQPS5— prof 🪑 (@realist_prof) April 28, 2022
Penaldo is the problem pic.twitter.com/hu7CchKTLy— ِ (@1Rakkkan) April 28, 2022
Relax bro, it's just a Draw 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qktgFGQmGO— yEh! (@babakasozii) April 28, 2022
7 mins gone and Man Utd haven't conceded a goal pic.twitter.com/PrZkxbYzxY— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 28, 2022
Man utd fans Knowing fully well that they might still take a beating 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/rk5zy1PnKL— Daniel ball⚽ (@I_am_Kyhn) April 28, 2022
Chelsea are so fortunate that Mcguire is injured else it would have been a blood bath.. pic.twitter.com/ijWChVw3NH— Shahbaz Sayyed (@shahbazsayyed07) April 28, 2022
