Cristiano salvó al United ante Chelsea: los memes se dirigieron a él
Cristiano salvó al United ante Chelsea: los memes se dirigieron a él

Tras el gol de Marcos Alonso, el luso empató el encuentro. Las redes hicieron de las suyas.

Memes Manchester United vs Chelsea

Memes Manchester United vs Chelsea

Foto: @TrollFootball

28 de abril 2022 , 05:13 p. m.

En un choque más que vital para el Manchester United con la necesidad de acercarse a los puestos de competencias europeas, Cristiano Ronaldo 'The Goat' como lo apodan en Inglaterra resolvió el encuentro igualando cuando el conjunto local más lo necesitó. Los memes se dirigieron más que todo al luso, y a De Gea. Pues la afición mantiene que son los únicos que se salvan.

