Impacto mundial: así registran medios la liberación del padre de Díaz

La noticia esperada por la familia del futbolista de Liverpool le da la vuelta al mundo. 

Luis Díaz

Luis Díaz con Liverpool

Foto: PAUL ELLIS / AFP

09 de noviembre 2023 , 01:46 p. m.

Luis Díaz y su familia recibieron por fin la noticia que anhelaban desde el 28 de octubre pasado, cuando su padre fue secuestrado en Barrancas, Guajira, su pueblo natal. 

La guerrilla del ELN, responsable de su plagio, lo entregó a una comisión humanitaria en algún sector de la Serranía de Perijá y desde allí se desplazó en helicóptero a Valledupar, donde pasó revisiones médicas antes de volver a casa. 

La noticia mantenía en vilo a los miles de admiradores del colombiano, muchos en Inglaterra, donde los seguidores de Liverpool oraban por el final feliz que se dio finalmente este jueves.

Así lo registraron los medios británicos:

Medios en español también dedicaron amplio espacio a la noticia de la liberación de Luis Manuel Díaz: 

