Impacto mundial: así registran medios la liberación del padre de Díaz

Luis Díaz y su familia recibieron por fin la noticia que anhelaban desde el 28 de octubre pasado, cuando su padre fue secuestrado en Barrancas, Guajira, su pueblo natal.
La guerrilla del ELN, responsable de su plagio, lo entregó a una comisión humanitaria en algún sector de la Serranía de Perijá y desde allí se desplazó en helicóptero a Valledupar, donde pasó revisiones médicas antes de volver a casa.
La noticia mantenía en vilo a los miles de admiradores del colombiano, muchos en Inglaterra, donde los seguidores de Liverpool oraban por el final feliz que se dio finalmente este jueves.
Así lo registraron los medios británicos:
Luis Diaz’s father has been released after being kidnapped by the National Liberation Army in Colombia.— The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) November 9, 2023
Liverpool star Luis Diaz’s father finally FREED by ELN guerrillas after 12 days https://t.co/1h2y62nned pic.twitter.com/8g6yTV3c7E— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 9, 2023
🚨 The father of Liverpool star Luis Diaz is free at last after his kidknapping just under two weeks ago...https://t.co/PlsX6BpmZM pic.twitter.com/MsIhvMkTgC— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 9, 2023
Medios en español también dedicaron amplio espacio a la noticia de la liberación de Luis Manuel Díaz:
🔴 Liberaron al padre del futbolista Luis Díaz, tras estar 12 días secuestrado por la guerrilla en Colombia https://t.co/1JazxNzYpq— Clarín (@clarincom) November 9, 2023
ÚLTIMA HORA | Liberan a Luis Manuel Díaz, padre del futbolista colombiano Luis Díaz, confirma la conferencia episcopal de Colombiahttps://t.co/9XDsLC3tOC— CNN en Español (@CNNEE) November 9, 2023