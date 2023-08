Gustavo Puerta está de vuelta y listo para debutar en Bundesliga

💬 @XabiAlonso on personnel: "Gustavo #Puerta is back. He trained well during the week and is in the squad."



Missing:

❌ #Adli (Suspended)

❌ #Hincapie (Suspended)

❌ #Azmoun (muscle tendon injury in calf)

❌ #Azmoun (muscle tendon injury in calf)

❌ #Schick (rehab after adductor surgery)