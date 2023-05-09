Champions League

Carvajal protagonizó los memes: tranquilo 1-1 en Real Madrid-Man. City

La semifinal quedó abierta y se definirá en el Etihad. Vinicius y De Bruyne marcaron los goles.

Foto: EFE / Tomado de Twitter

09 de mayo 2023 , 05:43 p. m.

Real Madrid y Manchester City definirán finalista en la semifinal de vuelta que será el 17 de mayo en el Etihad Stadium, después de dejar la serie abierta en el Bernabéu.

Los goles de Vinicius y Kevin De Bruyne sentenciaron el 1-1 en el choque de gigantes que muchos denominaron una "final adelantada". 

Los memes no podían faltar y Dani Carvajal, jugador del Madrid, fue el protagonista en las redes esta vez, por cuenta de los constantes empujones sobre sus rivales. Jack Grealish se llevó más de uno.

