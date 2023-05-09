Carvajal protagonizó los memes: tranquilo 1-1 en Real Madrid-Man. City

Real Madrid y Manchester City definirán finalista en la semifinal de vuelta que será el 17 de mayo en el Etihad Stadium, después de dejar la serie abierta en el Bernabéu.
Los goles de Vinicius y Kevin De Bruyne sentenciaron el 1-1 en el choque de gigantes que muchos denominaron una "final adelantada".
Los memes no podían faltar y Dani Carvajal, jugador del Madrid, fue el protagonista en las redes esta vez, por cuenta de los constantes empujones sobre sus rivales. Jack Grealish se llevó más de uno.
May 9, 2023
Guardiola vs Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/CDLok8OmxQ— Francesco (@Smashdevil_19) May 9, 2023
The ref when carvajal makes his 20th foul of the night pic.twitter.com/fTyxy5Wkrl— ᠻꪖ᥅ꫝꪖꪀ⚡ (@Farhaannn19) May 9, 2023
Las cargas legales de Carvajal pic.twitter.com/HyFu9g9zdw— Valverdismo (@valverdismoCdA) May 9, 2023
Carvajal en enero— A. de Mora (@antoninomora) May 9, 2023
Carvajal en mayo pic.twitter.com/gnBEZLU02l
Carvajal cada vez que Grealish se va en carrera pic.twitter.com/yCNkfOY6YG— LaLiga Hater Account (@AlvaroRMCF_) May 9, 2023
Carvajal cuando Jack Grealish roza el balón mínimamente: pic.twitter.com/lHddbaNqTb— Aleksi (@aleksivichCS) May 9, 2023
Carvajal cada vez que Grealish le encaraba: pic.twitter.com/RC7eMifLH1— Eiren (@EirenJr) May 9, 2023
Carvajal entrando al vestuario. pic.twitter.com/yDe0iKwpP2— Mundo Despectivo (@MundoDespectivo) May 9, 2023
- Carvajal durante la temporada: 💀— Baptistao (@Baptistaooo) May 9, 2023
- Carvajal de mayo a junio:
pic.twitter.com/UDp4P5NNcd
Modric 90 ans et Toni Kroos 85 ans qui réalisent une nouvelle masterclass en Ligue des Champions. pic.twitter.com/42SOICltiy— SEY D. NA 天 (@SeydinaOf) May 9, 2023
Dear lord... it took everything I had to keep my composure at work.— CityAvsGuy (@achsdu17) May 9, 2023
1-1 draw in Madrid.
2nd leg next week in Manchester for a trip to the Champions League Final. https://t.co/JUOVKIBKFU pic.twitter.com/jdKnTyXHrr