Escalofriantes imágenes: grave lesión en duelo de equipo de Borré

⚠️ Bit Graphic ⚠️



Right ankle & poss knee injury for #Furth’s Marco Meyerhofer.

Ankle deformity w/ forced external rotation & knee valgus (buckles).

▪️High suspicion for ankle fracture-dislocation; hope not open.

▪️If knee involved, concern for MCL; hope ACL ok#Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/CDb6X86PEb