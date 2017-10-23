Conozca a Layla Anna-Lee, la hermosa presentadora del Premio The Best
Esta presentadora brasileña ha triunfado en redes sociales por su belleza y cercanía al fútbol.
La brasileña fue una de las sensaciones en la gala de los mejores del fútbol mundial.
Más allá de Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi o Neymar, hubo alguien que también brilló este lunes en los Premios ‘The Best’, la gala que reconoció a los mejores futbolistas y entrenadores del fútbol mundial en 2017. La presentadora Layla Anna-Lee fue la gran atracción de la velada en Londres.
Layla, que amenizó la noche europea junto al famoso actor Idris Elba, es brasileña y figura en las redes sociales gracias a sus buenas intervenciones en programas y eventos deportivos, siendo ‘The Dugout’ un éxito durante la Copa Mundo de Brasil-2014.
Aquí más imágenes de la bella brasileña que hoy estuvo a la altura del evento ‘The Best’ que realizó la Fifa.
#Throwback to when I was named in the FHM top 100! Behind the scenes...I was sick in the back of the taxi on my way to this shoot. In a plastic bag @aysetary was carrying, thank God! The incredible @zoemcconnell made me feel amazing and got these incredible shots of a girl who was utterly utterly terrified. . . . . #fhm #sexiest #bmx #cycling #bikini #brazilian #terrified #sportspresenter #presenter #tvpresenter #photoshoot #bodyconfidence #nerves #nervesbad #smile #girl #girlonbike #top100 #throwbackthursday
I couldn't have imagined a better co-host. What an honor to work alongside someone so talented. @neymarjr has created the single most awesome five a side tournament on the planet and held the finals in his non-profit school. The work of @institutoneymarjr helps over 100'000 children and their families and is a place I am endlessly impressed by. I met a handful of these children and @neymarjr you should be so proud of the work you have done here. I'm so very proud of you. The tournament brings the likes of @dejesusoficial , not by appointment but because he wanted to be there. Every game thrilling and inspiring the next generation. Thank you @djibrilcisse1981 the coolest man I've ever met, a real gentleman. Thank you to the RedBull production team that stayed close to eachother and worked their asses off, and of course a big thank you to @neymarjr himself. What a joy to be around you, not many people make me smile quite like this picture. Finally Thank You @redbulltv may we continue to make incredible memories together! What a show - You'd be mad to miss it - on REDBULLTV now!
Redacción Futbolred